Kyrie Irving Has Blunt Response After Nets Third-Straight Loss

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Detroit Pistons by a final score of 122-111.

It was the team’s third-straight loss after it looked like the Nets were finally hitting their groove. After trading for former Houston Rockets star James Harden, the Nets were firing on all cylinders.

Unfortunately, the last three games haven’t been very kind to Brooklyn. Following an impressive win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Nets dropped back-to-back games against the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tuesday night’s loss was something else, though. Detroit entered the game with a 5-18 record and went on to take down the Nets by double-digits.

Following the loss, Nets point guard Kyrie Irving called the team’s recent performance “average.”

“I don’t think that we go out every single day of our lives and sacrifice the time in order to be average at anything,” Kyrie Irving said after Brooklyn’s third straight loss. “And we look very average. And we have the talent that the eye test presents that we should be dominating.”

Despite the team’s recent struggles, Irving remains confident that the Nets can turn things around.

“We just have to turn that corner,” Irving said. “And we haven’t done it yet, but we will. And I’m telling you the league’s going to be on notice when that happens.”

Brooklyn faces off against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.