Kyrie Irving Has Honest Reaction To Nets’ 4-Game Losing Streak

The Brooklyn Nets are looking awful heading into the NBA playoffs right now. After losing four straight, Nets guard Kyrie Irving addressed his team’s recent struggles.

Speaking to the media after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie took the Nets’ recent slump in stride. He called it “good” that the Nets are having their “tests” now and feels that they need these challenges to be ready for the future.

“I think it’s good we have those tests now,” Kyrie said, via ESPN. “Those challenges, you know. It’s been too easy at times. So, it’s good.”

Kyrie admitted that the Nets aren’t “perfect” and acknowledged that they’ve been bad at times. He stopped short of ensuring that the slump will end before the playoffs.

“You know, we’re not a perfect basketball club,” Irving said. “I don’t think we’d be doing ourselves a great service if we weren’t honest. You know, we haven’t played well in terms of spurts throughout the game, especially when it matters.”

"Some adversity…is I think what this team needs going into the playoffs." "It's just the mind and the body being one on the court." "I hope we feel this pain…feeling like we're not where we want to be."

The Brooklyn Nets are firmly in position for a top-3 finish in the East, but these final few games will determine their seeding. With the loss to the Mavs, they’re now only one win ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 seed. They’re two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

It certainly doesn’t help that James Harden is still out indefinitely. It’s hard to know if he’ll be available for the playoffs with only a few weeks to go.

Whatever the formula for getting out of their funk is, it’ll be up to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to get them out of it.