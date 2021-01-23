Kyrie Irving Has Message For Critics After Latest Nets Loss

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets lost their second straight game at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ironically – or not – it was the second straight game since point guard Kyrie Irving returned to the starting lineup. After taking a hiatus for a few weeks, Irving decided to come back and play.

Unfortunately, his return hasn’t worked out very well so far. Cleveland took down the Nets in overtime earlier this week and backed that up with a 125-113 win over the Nets on Friday night as well.

Following the second-straight loss, Irving had a message for the team’s critics.

“We will be on that stage,” Irving said in a post on Instagram. “The stage where the best of the best meet. You know. The main stage. Where those who can do, and those who cannot talk about those that are doing. If you rolling with us, great. Let’s rock. If you’re not…you know you wanna talk about our greatness anyway!”

In the team’s losses to the Cavaliers, Irving has been stellar on the offensive side of the ball. He dropped 37 points in the overtime loss earlier this week and another 38 points in the loss on Friday night.

He, Kevin Durant and new teammate James Harden are arguably the most lethal scoring trio in NBA history. Now that offensive success just needs to start translating to wins.