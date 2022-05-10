Look: Kyrie Irving Uses 1 Word To Describe His Critics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving had time this week to sound off on his critics.

While streaming Grand Theft Auto 5 on Twitch, Irving mocked his critics. He repeated some of the jabs he has heard over the past few years.

"Y'all can say the same jokes. 'Oh, Kyrie, what are you doing at home?' That's how you guys sound to me...Kyrie you suck," Irving said."'Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God’ — that’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches."

Clearly, Irving is fed up with all these negative comments.

Later on in Irving's live stream, he addressed the idea that he says certain things because he's on drugs.

"I hear it so often and that has even a racist undertone to it. 'He has to be on drugs, this woke Black guy has to be on drugs!' Shut the f--- up," Irving said on Twitch.

Irving had to deal with plenty of naysayers during the Celtics-Nets game this postseason.

Hopefully, Irving's critics fin