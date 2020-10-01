Kyrie’s Comment On His Team’s ‘Head Coach’ Is Going Viral

Steve Nash is the Brooklyn Nets new head coach, but Kyrie Irving doesn’t exactly respect the title as much as most players do. In fact, he doesn’t really seem to think Nash is actually his head coach.

The Nets star guard recently admitted he doesn’t really think Brooklyn has an actual “head coach.” Instead, he thinks the head coaching role will rotate to players like himself and Kevin Durant.

“I don’t really see us having a ‘head’ coach,” Irving said on “The ETCs” podcast with Kevin Durant, via Alec Sturm of Nets Republic. “KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach (some days). . . . Jacque Vaughn could be a head coach could do it one day. It’s a collaborative effort.”

This probably isn’t what Nash wants to hear. Kyrie’s always had trouble with authority, even if that means more experienced players. Nash definitely has some team issues to sort out ahead of the 2021 season.

Kyrie Irving speaks on the coaching situation: "I don't really see us having a "head" coach. KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach (some days)." KD adds: "Jacque Vaughn could be a head coach could do it one day. It's a collaborative effort." — Alec Sturm (@alec_sturm) October 1, 2020

Though Kyrie Irving’s comments come across as disrespectful, the Nets guard did spend a portion of the recent podcast admiring Steve Nash.

I want to add, Durant and Kyrie spoke at lengths during the podcast the respect they had for Nash, and those quotes were also tweeted out by me. I don’t want this to be taken out of context. Even Nash has said he’ll need help with certain leadership aspects, being a rookie coach. — Alec Sturm (@alec_sturm) October 1, 2020

This is just the start of what figures to be a bumpy ride for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving and KD are known as two of the more difficult players to work with in the NBA. Luckily, their talent makes up for it.

If the Nets can find a way to become a cohesive unit, they should be capable of competing for the NBA Finals.

But until that unity is formed, it could get ugly for Nash, Kyrie, KD and the Brooklyn Nets.