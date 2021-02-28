Steve Nash Gives Update On Kyrie Irving’s Shoulder Injury

The Brooklyn Nets will be down to one superstar player, when they face the Dallas Mavericks in a nationally televised ABC game tonight. Kyrie Irving joins Kevin Durant on the bench, while James Harden will look to lead the team himself.

Irving has been dealing with a minor shoulder injury in recent weeks. He missed the team’s dramatic win over the Phoenix Suns back on Feb. 16, during the current eight game winning streak. In the four games since, he’s averaged 23 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds, despite struggling to shoot it from three-point range.

The team has thrived despite Durant’s absence over the last seven games with a hamstring issue, and will be holding him out through the upcoming NBA All-Star break. The team is rightly being very conservative with its star players, especially Durant coming off of an Achilles tear. That has gone for Irving as well.

Head coach Steve Nash indicates that this isn’t a serious issue. He doesn’t expect that Kyrie Irving will miss more than this one game.

Steve Nash on Kyrie: "I dont think its serious; I think its maintenance." Adds he expects Kyrie back for the next game. #Nets #Mavs #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 27, 2021

With him out, expect versatile defense-first guard Bruce Brown to slide into the backcourt alongside James Harden. The Nets’ remaining former MVP will go head-to-head with one of the NBA’s most exciting young playmakers, Luka Doncic.

The Brooklyn Nets’ next game is just a few days later, on Monday night at the San Antonio Spurs, before what should be a very interesting homecoming for Harden against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 3.

Tonight’s game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.

[Brian Lewis]