It certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets this season. The All-Star guard hasn’t been with the team for roughly a week, leading to a ton of speculation about his future with the franchise.

On Wednesday, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith went as far as to say Irving should seriously consider retirement.

“Kyrie Irving has not prioritized basketball, but I’m not saying he doesn’t want to play all together,” Smith said on First Take. “I’m saying he hasn’t prioritized it, and how fair was that to Brooklyn Nets?”

Retirement doesn’t seem to be on the table right now, but there are serious concerns regarding his relationship with the Nets.

According to SNY’s Tommy Dee, there is serious tension between Irving and the Nets. He is still reportedly “furious” at the organization for not giving him input on the head coach hiring.

Dee also reported that Irving’s relationship with Kevin Durant has been “very distant” recently. That makes sense though since he’s been away from the team.

All of this drama involving Irving and the Nets could come to an end the moment he returns to the hardwood. Unfortunately no one knows when that day will come.

In a statement released earlier this week, Nets general manager Sean Marks said “Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons. A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals.”