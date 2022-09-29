Kyrie Irving Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets speaks with Patty Mills #8 on the bench during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this year, with Ben Simmons being the biggest one.

No one can be certain how much of an impact Simmons will have on the Nets, considering he hasn't played NBA basketball in well over a year. Brooklyn acquired the former No. 1 overall pick midway through last season, but he did not appear in a game for the team.

Uncertainty aside, Kyrie Irving, who in an ideal world forms part of a "Big Three" nucleus for the Nets along with Simmons and Kevin Durant, is bullish on what the slick-passing lefty can bring to the table.

"That level of talent, and IQ and motivation and drive -- anything's possible," Irving said, via ESPN. "He has that 'it' inside of him so now we just have to slowly develop him where he knows that he can just go out there and be himself. We want him to be his highest potential of himself As a player, be able to accomplish things out on the floor that he wasn't able to do the last few years. And just have some fun being at peace around him."

Despite his potential rustiness and recent injury history, Simmons is reportedly not expected to be on a minutes restriction when the season opens in October, according to Nets head coach Steve Nash.

We imagine Simmons wants to prove himself after his unceremonious exit in Philadelphia. He might be the most fascinating player to watch in the NBA this season.