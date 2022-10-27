Look: Kyrie Irving Not Happy With Question About Ben Simmons

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Following the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving was asked about Ben Simmons' start to the 2022-23 season.

In four games this season, Simmons has attempted just 20 shots. Irving was actually caught yelling "shoot it" at Simmons during Wednesday's game.

Although the Nets may want Simmons to be more aggressive, Irving isn't a fan of the constant questions about his teammate's performance.

"He hasn't played in two years," Irving said. "You guys keep coming in here asking me like what about Ben? He hasn't played in two years. Give him give him a f--king chance. We stay on his s---. I wish I could say other words because I'm from Jersey. But you just stay on him. We're just here to give him positive affirmations and just let him hoop."

The Nets know this season is championship or bust. That's what happens when you build a roster around three superstars.

However, the Nets need to do some serious soul-searching in order to get back on the right track.

The Nets will face the Mavericks at home on Friday night.