Kyrie Irving Won’t Play On Monday For ‘Personal Reasons’

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will not play tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced Sunday.

Irving will miss the contest for undisclosed “personal reasons.” The Nets will also be without big man LaMarcus Aldridge (non-COVID illness) and guards James Harden and Tyler Johnson.

Irving was ejected from Saturday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers after an altercation with Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder. The two got in each other’s faces, though the conflict as a whole didn’t appear to be enough to warrant any ejections.

Irving scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes before getting disqualified.

Irving previously missed three games late last month for personal reasons as well. In 38 games this season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per outing.

The Nets are 36-17 and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the Eastern Conference, though Philly would have the No. 1 seed if the playoffs started today.

Brooklyn’s “Big Three” of Irving, Harden and Kevin Durant have not played together much this season due to injuries, but as long as the trio is healthy come playoff time, the Nets are capable of winning a championship.