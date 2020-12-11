NBA Star Calls Out Kyrie Irving Over “Pawns” Comment

Kyrie Irving has made headlines in the media this week. Not for what he’s said, but rather — what he hasn’t.

The Brooklyn Nets star point guard has refused to speak with the media on multiple occasions this week. As a result, the NBA has fined Irving and the Nets $25,000 each.

Irving released a statement on Instagram and responded to the fines early on Friday morning.

“I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently,” Irving wrote. “(I am) I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.

The segment that stuck out the most was Irving’s closing line.

“I do not talk to pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Many people took Irving’s comments as condescending.

Kevin Love is one of those people. Irving’s former Cavaliers teammate spoke out against the point guard’s bold statement when speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon.

Love says he saw some clear disrespect in Irving’s words.

“Calling anybody a pawn is a sure sign of disrespect,” Love said. “I’m not a divisive person.”

#Cavs Kevin Love disagrees with former teammate Kyrie Irving’s stance on the media.

With the return of Kevin Durant this year, the Nets morph into a legitimate championship contender. And with that, there’s no shortage of media eyes on Brooklyn heading into the season.

That fact only adds to the frustration around the league with Kyrie Irving and his refusal to speak to reporters.

The Nets are scheduled to face the new-look Washington Wizards on Sunday.