Kyrie Irving Reacts To $25,000 Fine From The NBA

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has a reputation for being very short with the media. Unfortunately for him, the NBA doesn’t tolerate that and slapped Irving and the Nets with $25,000 fines for his refusal to speak to the media this week.

But it looks like Kyrie has had enough. After getting the fine, Kyrie took to Instagram with a message for the NBA and everyone else.

Quoting civil rights legend Malcolm X, Kyrie wrote, “I’ve had enough of someone else’s propaganda. I’m for truth, no matter who tells it, I’m for Justice, no matter who it’s for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I am for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.”

Kyrie then added, “I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. (I am) I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.”

But Kyrie finished his statement with arguably his most cryptic statement.

“I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

That’s quite a lot to unpack over one fine for not meeting with the media.

But judging by his statement, he really means business this time. We can probably expect more missed media meetings and more fines if Kyrie Irving is intent on not talking to “Pawns.”

Will Kyrie stick to his word, or will he return to making media appearances in the weeks to come?