Kyrie Irving Reportedly Proposed NBA Players “Start Their Own League”

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving isn’t interested in the NBA’s plan to resume the 2019-20 season. So much so, he reportedly proposed to several players to “start their own league.”

Irving has had some crazy takes in the past. This is the same NBA player who repeatedly shared his belief that the Earth is flat. That’s crazy in and of itself, but his “own league” proposal may be just as crazy – if not crazier.

Irving has also led the charge in organizing a player coalition for players concerned about the NBA’s season-resumption plans. The Nets guard isn’t just concerned about the plans, he’s reportedly not willing to participate in the NBA’s 22-game format at Orlando’s Walt Disney World due to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and public health concerns.

His frustration is clearly directed at Adam Silver and the NBA. As a result, Irving has reportedly proposed to other NBA players to “start their own league.”

In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the bubble, the Daily News has learned. In that chat, he also proposed that the players can start their own league, according to a source. https://t.co/SqC0wcccPJ — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 16, 2020

It’d be incredibly difficult for players to leave their current contracts in the NBA and start a new league from scratch. The NBA has the resources and TV contracts which have taken decades to develop.

It’s hard to believe Irving is actually considering a departure from the NBA. And it’s still unclear if his plan involves a temporary or long-term departure.

Either way, it’s highly unlikely Irving will gain many followers to join him in a potential separate basketball league.