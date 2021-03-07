Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped His Media Obligation This Morning

Even as he prepares to play in tonight’s All-Star Game, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving still doesn’t seem to have much use for media availability.

Irving apparently skipped his All-Star media obligations this morning, which consisted of a Zoom call at 11:10 a.m. ET. This isn’t the first time Kyrie has gone silent this season.

He was fined back in December for refusing to speak with reporters.

No shocker but Kyrie Irving has dodged his All-Star media responsibilities and decided not to do his 11:10 a.m. Zoom call. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) March 7, 2021

Kyrie did make some headlines recently for his suggestion that the NBA change its logo to feature Kobe Bryant, but judging by the comments of commissioner Adam Silver, it doesn’t seem like that change will actually be implemented.

As for him not speaking to the media today, the NBA has bigger things to worry about than Kyrie skipping his session. They already have two players missing tonight’s game due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET tonight.