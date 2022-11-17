Kyrie Irving Saga Is Reportedly Nearing Its Conclusion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has been away from the hardwood since the start of November because he was suspended by the Nets. On Wednesday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on the All-Star guard's future.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Irving is almost done completing the process needed for a return to play.

Irving could potentially rejoin the Nets' lineup as early as this Sunday against the Grizzlies.

Tamika Tremaglio, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, spoke to ESPN about Irving's situation.

"Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education," Tremaglio told ESPN. "He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he's dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge."

The NBPA has been working with Irving to help him "author his own remedies to end the suspension."

Irving was suspended by the Nets for failing to apologize for posting a link on social media that featured antisemitic material.

Before this suspension was put into effect, Irving was averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Nets.