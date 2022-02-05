Kyrie Irving On 7-Game Skid: Not Time To Push “Panic Button”

The Brooklyn Nets were unable to snap their losing streak on Friday night, losing to the Utah Jazz in blowout fashion. After the game, Nets star Kyrie Irving tried his best to downplay all the negative noise surrounding the franchise.

In his postgame press conference, Irving said that it’s way too early for Brooklyn to push the panic button.

“It’s really just where we are, facing reality, that we’re not winning ballgames right now,” Irving said, via ESPN. “And we got to kind of get out of that hole with just one win and then start a new streak from that point. But no time to feel like our season is in doomsday or we need to push the panic button at all points, but we have to face reality that a lot of guys, a lot of my teammates, we’re still getting to know one another, how we play, what’s our spots, offensive and defensive tendencies.”

Brooklyn fans are obviously worried about the state of the team since it has lost seven straight games. To be fair, it’s tough to win games at a consistent rate without Kevin Durant on the floor. He’s currently dealing with an MCL sprain.

Kyrie doesn’t want his team getting too down on itself — despite the fact the Nets just dropped their seventh straight. https://t.co/Zm7GPlZaR7 — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 5, 2022

With the All-Star break just around the corner, Irving believes the Nets will turn things around for the final stretch of the regular season.

“Building championship habits takes time,” Irving told reporters. “And time is not necessarily always on our side. I don’t know what game this is for me, so I’m still just getting used to being in this flow of everything right now, still being in an observant place. But building championship habits is staying resilient and knowing that there’s another level to push to when you’re tired and you have all the excuses in the world and you just continue on. You don’t hold your head or anything like that.”

The Nets will try to snap their losing streak on Sunday afternoon against the Nuggets.