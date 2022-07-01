Kyrie Irving Sends Cryptic Tweet: Fans React

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Just when you thought the speculation would stop for a few hours, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to fire off a cryptic tweet.

Moments ago, Irving tweeted a GIF of a bird being freed from its cage. He didn't even include a caption to his post.

This tweet from Irving will only dial up the rumors about his future in Brooklyn.

"Bro literally opted in to $37 million and acts like he’s being freed from something," Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report tweeted.

"Kyrie really is the wildest personality in the history of pro sports," Josh Eberley said.

"Most overrated player in the NBA over the last 3 years is clamoring to be let loose," Jason McIntyre responded.

At this point, people are losing their patience with Irving.

Irving's future is up in the air at the moment. ESPN's Brian Windhorst claims the trade market for the All-Star guard isn't very rich.

"A lot of times when a team is listed on a list, it's like, 'Oh, this is interesting. Let's have a discussion.' And by the way, those teams did have discussions. Some of those teams saw this coming in the last month and had discussions: 'Do we want Kyrie Irving here?' But the demand for Kyrie Irving on a long-term contract just doesn't exist right now," Windhorst said.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Irving for the past two weeks, but a trade isn't imminent at this time.