Kyrie Irving Shares Concerning Video On Social Media

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is known for saying and doing controversial things, in real life as well as on social media.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets point guard raised eyebrows when he shared a 20-year-old clip of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Instagram story.

The video, entitled "Never Forget - Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us," refers to a "New World Order" that would "release plagues," according to hoops writer Tommy Beer.

"Yes, the same Alex Jones who last month was ordered to pay $45 million in punitive damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre - after Jones, a discredited conspiracy theorist, falsely claimed the shooting was a hoax," Beer added.

We'll let you do more research on Jones on your own time, but let's just say it's not the best look for Kyrie to be sharing his work.

At this point though, Kyrie doesn't care what any of us think. He's going to do what he does, regardless of any backlash.