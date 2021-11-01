Look: Kyrie Irving Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

Kyrie Irving continued to keep his fans guessing about his future in professional basketball by taking to Instagram to post another cryptic message Monday.

On Nov. 1, as Instagram timelines were dominated by people in Halloween costumes, Irving took to the app to post a picture of Morpheus from the “The Matrix” trilogy. The Brooklyn Nets point guard, who’s been away from the team because he is unvaccinated, didn’t include a caption, or any description as to why he decided to share the photo.

Instead, he left it to his followers to interpret the meaning of his latest post. Take a look:

Y’all got Kyrie thinking he Morpheus smh pic.twitter.com/Gh92Ecup3R — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) November 1, 2021

In the comments section of his latest post, a handful of other Instagram users voiced their support for Irving. As the above screenshot shows, former NBA player Stephon Marbury, who’s defended Irving for his stance against vaccination mandates in recent weeks, commented on the post: “It’s bigger than basketball.”

Irving didn’t make any claim alongside the picture of Morpheus, so it’s difficult to speculate on his motive for posting “The Matrix” trilogy character. It is worth pointing out to those that have never seen the film the Morpheus is one of the central characters and a strong leader.

Irving has claimed that he’s attempting to be a “voice for the voiceless” by not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s put him in direct violation of New York City’s mandate. The decision not to get a vaccine would have sidelined him for all Nets home games this season.

Rather than have Irving on board as a half participant, Brooklyn decided to have the seven-time All-Star stay away from the team indefinitely.

Irving has done nothing to indicate that he’ll be back with the Nets this season, so it’s unclear exactly what his future will be in professional basketball. Unless he gets vaccinated, or New York City removes its mandate, it’s hard to see the point guard back on the court in Brooklyn this year.

Without Irving, the Nets have gotten off to a 4-3 start.