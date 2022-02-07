Kyrie Irving Shares Honest Admission On James Harden

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has been the source of persistent trade rumors. But what does his teammate, Kyrie Irving, think of the latest news regarding his potential trade?

Speaking to the media this week, Kyrie was asked if he thinks Harden wants to be a Net long-term. Kyrie said that he deemed Harden “very committed” in their talks.

“But who knows what’s going to happen?” Kyrie said at the end.

Harden is in his first full season with the Nets after joining them via the Houston Rockets in a midseason trade last year. He’s started 44 games for the Nets this season, but is putting up some of his worst numbers in 10 years.

The Brooklyn Nets have done what they can to create their own “Big 3” with James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But injuries and the pandemic have severely limited the amount of time those three superstars have been on the court at the same time.

Meanwhile, Nets head coach Steve Nash has made it clear that he has no intentions of moving Harden. So with or without the three being together, the Nets are going to see this season through to the end.

