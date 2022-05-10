Kyrie Makes His Opinion On LeBron Extremely Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James were great together on the hardwood. However, it didn't seem like everything was smooth off the court.

Speculation about Irving's relationship with James only increased after the All-Star guard said he never had a teammate he trusted to take a last-second shot before he joined the Brooklyn Nets.

During a recent appearance on "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," Irving revealed his true feelings about James.

Irving made it known that he never meant to slight James with that comment.

"Shout out to LeBron," Irving said, via RealGM. "I would never slight him. I respect the hell out of him, and we've been through our own battles as teammates, as competitors together. That's like water under the bridge."

In addition to showing James some love on the podcast, Irving expressed gratitude for Cleveland.

"Shout out to Cleveland on just the historical run," Irving added. "Our fan base was through the roof in terms of how we collectively galvanized each other, and they gave us energy, man."

After reading these comments, it's safe to say we can move on from this potential rift between Irving and James.