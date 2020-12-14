Kyrie Irving Takes Back What He Said About Steve Nash

Maybe the Brooklyn Nets will have a head coach after all, point guard Kyrie Irving admitted to reporters this afternoon.

Back in the fall, Irving raised eyebrows with his comments shortly after the Nets tabbed Nash, the former two-time MVP point guard, to be their new head coach. Nash has never been a coach on any level before.

“I don’t really see us having a ‘head’ coach,” Irving said at the time, via Alec Sturm of Nets Republic. “KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach (some days). . . . [Assistant coach] Jacque Vaughn could be a head coach could do it one day. It’s a collaborative effort.”

Well, now that Kyrie has had the opportunity to work with Nash firsthand, he’s changing his tune.

Kyrie Irving says after being coached by Steve Nash for a few weeks: “I think I got to take back my comments from a few months ago.” Irving is referring to saying on a podcast, “I don’t really see us having a head coach.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 14, 2020

Irving has also switched up his stance on media availability. After initially refusing to speak with the press and getting fined because of it, he participated in Zoom interviews today.

Last night, Irving and Kevin Durant shared the court for the same time for Brooklyn in the team’s 119-114 preseason win over the Washington Wizards. Kyrie scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and dished out four assists in 17 minutes.

Durant, meanwhile, shot 5-of-12 from the field and scored 15 points in 24 minutes.