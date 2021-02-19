Look: Kyrie Irving Trolled LeBron James After Missed Free Throw

It’s tough getting used to empty arenas in the NBA, but there is actually one perk to watching games with zero fans in attendance. The microphones by the court catch way more trash-talk than they did before.

During last night’s showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, the mics for TNT caught Kyrie Irving trolling LeBron James after he missed a technical free throw.

Irving looked toward the Lakers’ sideline and asked “That’s your best free throw shooter?”

James has made 70.4 percent of his free throws this season, so honestly Irving’s question wasn’t all that insulting. Even for his career, James has made 73.4 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Here’s video of Irving trolling James on Thursday night:

"That's your best free throw shooter?" Kyrie after LeBron missed the free throw 😂 pic.twitter.com/94JyybHuZd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2021

For now, the Nets hold bragging rights since they managed to defeat the Lakers by double digits. James Harden led the way with 23 points and 11 assists, while Irving added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Irving wasn’t done talking after last night’s win over the Lakers, telling reporters “We’ll see them down the line.”

Neither the Nets nor Lakers were at full strength last night. Brooklyn was missing Kevin Durant, meanwhile Los Angeles was without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

A potential Finals matchup featuring the Nets and Lakers would be really intriguing. There would be a ton of star power in that series, especially if Davis and Durant return to the court and remain healthy.