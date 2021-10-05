Kyrie Irving Reportedly Did Not Attend Nets Practice Today

After holding out for weeks, Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins finally received a COVID-19 vaccine, making him eligible to play in home games in San Francisco. So far, the Brooklyn Nets have not received the same good news about Kyrie Irving, the NBA’s most high-profile vaccine holdout.

Like San Francisco, New York City has a mandate requiring all individuals working at indoor events, including NBA games, to be vaccinated. While road players traveling through New York are not included, Irving is. If he sticks to his guns, he won’t be allowed to play in 41 home games at the Barclays Center, and could miss playoff home games as well.

The stakes are extremely high for Brooklyn, which is one of the favorites to win the NBA Title. With Kevin Durant and James Harden, they have plenty of firepower already. Irving completes one of the most explosive trios that we’ve seen on an NBA court, but if he’s out for home playoff games, it reduces the team’s wiggle room significantly.

After holding training camp and playing their first preseason game out West, the Nets are back in New York. Kyrie Irving was absent for the team’s first practice, essentially confirming that he has not made the same choice that Wiggins did this week. He is believed to be the only Net, Knick, or Warrior that has not been vaccinated at this time.

Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2021

If he continues to sit out, Kyrie Irving will lose $381,181.22 per home game, according to Yahoo Sports. That could add up to $15.6 million for the year.

He has not completely ruled out getting vaccinated in the future, though.

“Obviously, I’m not able to be present there today, but that doesn’t mean I’m putting any limits on the future for me being able to join the team,” Irving told reporters on a Zoom call last week.

After three more preseason games, the next big date on the calendar for those on Kyrie Watch is Oct. 24. The Nets open their season with road games against fellow Eastern Conference contenders Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Oct. 19 and Oct. 22, before the home opener against the Charlotte Hornets on the 24th.