Kyrie Irving's Situation With Nets Reportedly "Getting Acrimonious"

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving might be on his way out of Brooklyn. On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared the latest on Irving's future with the Nets.

While on NBA Today, Wojnarowski explained that Irving is trying to gain leverage so he can receive a long-term deal. The Nets, however, would prefer to sign him to a short-term deal.

"Listen, people try to gain leverage. If you're Kyrie Irving, you're trying to go get the Nets to give you a longer-term deal with more guaranteed money than they want to give," Wojnarowski said. "The Nets are trying to go in the other direction—shorter deal, incentivized, because he just hasn't been on the floor as much as they'd like the couple years."

Wojnarowski then said Irving's future in Brooklyn is starting to look pretty bleak.

"This is getting acrimonious, and I think that's the concern when you look at not just Kyrie Irving's future in Brooklyn, but Kevin Durant's future and whether they can hold this thing together right now," he added.

In the event he's traded, Irving's already has a wish list ready to go. He would reportedly welcome trades to the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks.

Irving has a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season. The All-Star point guard has until June 29 to make a decision on that option.