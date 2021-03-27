LaMarcus Aldridge Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team

It didn’t take former San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge very long to figure out where he’s going to be playing basketball the rest of the season.

The Spurs had hoped to trade the former star ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but couldn’t get the job done. Instead, San Antonio bought out the rest of his contract, making him a free agent in the process. Aldridge didn’t stay on the market very long.

The 6-foot-11 forward has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets secured him on the veteran’s minimum. Aldridge adds some much-needed depth at forward, and particularly center, for Brooklyn, which also just recently added Blake Griffin.

The Nets, who were already the overwhelming favorites to win the title, are now fully equipped to make a postseason run.

Free agent LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers are best-equipped to stop the Brooklyn Nets in a potential NBA Finals match-up. But even they don’t have the star power Brooklyn possesses.

When Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are on the court together, it creates a nearly impossible assignment for the defense. The Nets are now also deep on their bench, which is led by veterans in Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

NBA fans can only dream of a potential Lakers-Nets NBA Finals series, at the moment. But as long as both teams are healthy by the postseason, it’s destined to happen.