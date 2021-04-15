NBA World Reacts To Surprising LaMarcus Aldridge News

Moments ago, Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced his abrupt retirement. It comes after just five games with the team, after an impressive career with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

Minutes after Shams Charania broke the news, Aldridge revealed the reason: during his last game with the Nets, he was dealing with an irregular heartbeat. It worsened that night after the game, a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in which he scored 12 points.

“My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat,” Aldridge wrote. “Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more. The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out.

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first.”

“The Nets organization fully supports Lamarcus’ decision, and while we value what he has brought to our team during his short time in Brooklyn, his health and well being are far more important than the game of basketball,” Brooklyn Nets’ general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with numerous medical experts, he made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball. We wish LaMarcus, Kia and their family much health and happiness going forward.”

The shocking news has led to an outpouring of support for Aldridge, who has been one of the league’s more unheralded stars over the last few decades. He is a seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA Team honoree, making the second team twice and third team three times.

7-time All-Star, retires with 19,951 career regular-season points. Anyone who has been a fan of the NBA for the last 15 years can close their eyes and see LA operating in his office on the left block. Enjoy that family time, stay healthy, will miss watching you play. https://t.co/rM5SU6r6lE — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 15, 2021

Congrats to LaMarcus Aldridge on an amazing career. He's always been one of my favorite players to map. So asymmetric, such a beautiful set of post moves. There will never be another player like him. Oh, and hook 'em! pic.twitter.com/sp9jILQw8S — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 15, 2021

Incredible career! Health and Family are #1 at the end of the day. https://t.co/jKXsakR7wz — Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 15, 2021

Wishing you a healthy vibrant life LaMarcus https://t.co/d2Hmc83MMs — Flea (@flea333) April 15, 2021

Great career @aldridge_12 ! Praying for you, your family & your health. https://t.co/NWaKwYaX9B — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) April 15, 2021

We wish LaMarcus Aldridge the best as he transitions to the post-basketball portion of his life.