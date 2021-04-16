LaMarcus Aldridge Tweets Message After Retirement Announcement

On Thursday, veteran NBA big man LaMarcus Aldridge stunned the hoops world by announcing his retirement due to a heart condition.

Aldridge was in the middle of his 15th season and had played well for the Brooklyn Nets recently. However, in his last game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 10, Aldridge said he experienced an irregular heartbeat.

After getting it checked out, Aldridge said he has been feeling better but still decided he needed to step away. In the hours since his retirement announcement, the seven-time All-Star has received an outpouring of support on and off social media.

A short time ago, Aldridge tweeted his first public comment since revealing he was calling it a career.

“Tough day for me but I appreciate all the love…..on social media and people who reached out personally,” he wrote.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas, Aldridge averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for his career. From 2012-16, he was selected to five-straight All-Star Games.

Aldridge also earned five All-NBA selections–two second-team and three third-team.