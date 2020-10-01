LeBron Fans Are Not Happy With Kyrie Irving’s Latest Comment

Kyrie Irving isn’t playing in this year’s NBA Finals, but the All-Star guard might be the talk of the league for the next few days due to his latest comments.

During an appearance on ‘The Etcs Podcast,’ Irving spoke about his future with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. While praising the two-time NBA champ, he may have thrown shade at one of his former teammates, LeBron James.

“This is the first time in my career I can look down and be like that motherf***er can make that shot too,” Irving said.

So either Irving forgot that he once played with James, or he’s taking a jab at his former co-star. Either way, LeBron fans aren’t pleased at all with Irving’s latest remarks.

Kyrie says playing with KD is the first time he's been able to defer late in games 👀 (via @boardroom | @boardroompods) pic.twitter.com/qkJG5L9o2y — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2020

It’s not a secret that Irving’s time in Cleveland ended on a sour note. He ultimately demanded a trade because he wanted to lead his own team, something he wouldn’t be able to do as long as James was running the show for the Cavaliers.

Even though Durant is a better shooter than James, it’s still odd that Irving believes this is the first time in his career that he’ll be able to defer to one of his teammates late in games.

Over the course of LeBron’s career, we’ve seen him make plenty of clutch shots. We’ve also witnessed him nearly lead a banged up Cavaliers team that was missing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to a championship. Perhaps that’s not enough to impress Irving.

Make no mistake, James will use these comments as motivation during these NBA Finals.