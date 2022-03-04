LeBron Reacts To Kevin Durant Returning To Play Tonight

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is back in action tonight after missing 21 games with a knee injury. Durant last played on January 15.

Having KD back is great for the Nets and the NBA in general. LeBron James certainly seems to agree.

In response to a tweet from basketball Twitter personality Cuffs The Legend celebrating Durant’s return, LeBron showed respect to his contemporary.

‘Always a beautiful thing to watch G,” James said in regards to seeing Durant play.

Always a beautiful thing to watch G 💐 💐 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 4, 2022

So far, Durant is making an immediate impact in his first game back. He played eight minutes in the first quarter, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The Nets currently lead the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, early in the second quarter. Brooklyn (32-31) sits in eighth place with 18 games left after tonight.

They will need Durant to be healthy and effective if they want to make noise in the East the rest of the way.