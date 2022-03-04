The Spun

LeBron Reacts To Kevin Durant Returning To Play Tonight

LeBron James talking to Kevin Durant.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during a timeout in the first half at Staples Center on April 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is back in action tonight after missing 21 games with a knee injury. Durant last played on January 15.

Having KD back is great for the Nets and the NBA in general. LeBron James certainly seems to agree.

In response to a tweet from basketball Twitter personality Cuffs The Legend celebrating Durant’s return, LeBron showed respect to his contemporary.

‘Always a beautiful thing to watch G,” James said in regards to seeing Durant play.

So far, Durant is making an immediate impact in his first game back. He played eight minutes in the first quarter, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The Nets currently lead the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, early in the second quarter. Brooklyn (32-31) sits in eighth place with 18 games left after tonight.

They will need Durant to be healthy and effective if they want to make noise in the East the rest of the way.

