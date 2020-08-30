Longtime NBA Veteran Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Brian Urlacher

A longtime NBA player had a brutally honest reaction to the comments made by Brian Urlacher this week.

Urlacher, a former star linebacker for the Chicago Bears, made headlines when he criticized NBA players for boycotting playoff games in the wake of Jacob Blake’s police shooting.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer posted the following message on his Instagram Story.

“Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw four TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” the message said on Instagram. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Jamal Crawford, 40, took to Twitter to react to Urlacher’s comment.

“There are a lot more Brian Urlacher’s out there..” he wrote.

It’s unclear if Crawford was talking about the NFL, the NBA or just society in general.

The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, have distanced themselves from Urlacher in the wake of his controversial comment.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the NFC North franchise wrote on Twitter.

Urlacher, 42, played for the Bears from 2000-12.