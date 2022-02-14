Look: Ben Simmons Has Arrived In Brooklyn Today

Ben Simmons has officially reported to the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons was finally traded out of Philadelphia last Thursday as he had been needing a fresh start. He was part of the James Harden package that sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn as well.

On Monday, he joined the Nets at practice and was seen giving Kevin Durant a hug.

In the building 👀 pic.twitter.com/KCpan6vzfj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 14, 2022

Simmons hasn’t played all year after not reporting to the 76ers before opening night.

He’s played in the NBA for four seasons and is coming off a 2020-21 season which saw him average 14 points per game along with seven rebounds and seven assists per game.

Simmons also shot close to 56% from the field overall, and 30% from deep.

The Nets will be hoping that Simmons can be an impact player as everything has gone wrong for them lately. They’ve lost 11 in a row and are currently 29-27 overall (eighth in the Eastern Conference).

Their next game will be against the Sacramento Knights on Monday night. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.