Look: Damian Lillard Has A Message For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s determination to not do media interviews has been a hot topic of conversation in NBA circles this week.

It even earned the Brooklyn Nets playmaker some teasing tonight from fellow star point guard Damian Lillard. Lillard is one of many people who stopped in to check out Kyrie’s Instagram Live video.

Dame even jumped into the comment section, which is where he got in his jokes on Kyrie’s media boycott.

“Ky bra do you media sessions,” Lillard wrote, adding a pair of crying laughing emojis.

Dame’s comment in Kyrie’s IG Live lol pic.twitter.com/yvAc4D2bj0 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 13, 2020

This week, the NBA fined Irving $25,000 for giving the press the silent treatment. The six-time All-Star elected to share some of his thoughts via press release, but refused to jump on Zoom calls with media members.

Kyrie responded by quoting Malcolm X on Instagram, adding that he “doesn’t talk to pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Not surprisingly, Kyrie took a lot of heat for those words, but his head coach Steve Nash came to his defense today.

“While he may not be in your guys’ good books right now, he’s good in my good books,” Nash told reporters.

Now apparently healthy after an injury-marred first season in Brooklyn, Irving will be counted on, along with Kevin Durant, to turn the Nets into a contender in the Eastern Conference.