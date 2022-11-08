Look: Howard Stern Has A 2-Word Description Of Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Legendary radio host Howard Stern is showing Kyrie Irving no mercy even after the NBA star apologized for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media.

Stern lit into Irving on his show Monday morning, calling the Brooklyn Nets point guard a "f-----g moron."

"This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag. I mean what a f***ing ... you know he's a flat earther? He's a douchebag," Stern said, via TMZ.

"Just let me hate the Jews. Don't bust my balls. I just wanna go on Twitter and hate Jews. Can't you just leave me alone? Everyone hates Jews. Why ya picking on me? I'm just an NBA player. I don't understand anything. A lot of people hate the Jews. Why ya picking on me? The Earth is flat. I think Jews are lizards. Next question. Just leave me be."

Irving is in the middle of a five-game suspension handed down by the Nets. He eventually apologized on Instagram for promoting the controversial "Hebrews to Negroes" project on his social media.

In addition to his apology, Kyrie also must hit five more benchmarks before he can return to the Nets: a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, anti-Semitic training, a meeting with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders and a meeting with owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding.