Look: Kevin Durant Has Blunt Message For NBA Fan

It took Kevin Durant just two days since the Nets‘ crushing Game 7 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks to get back on Twitter.

So what was the superstar tweeting about on Monday? Durant called out a fan who said the current potential NBA Finals match-ups will “not” be good for the NBA.

“Is this not a nightmare for the NBA? None of the big crossover stars are left in the playoffs—guys who casual basketball fans know and want to watch,” an NBA fan wrote on Twitter. “No Lebron, Steph, Durant, Luka… Only one of the top 15 best-selling jerseys are still playing. This is not good for the league.”

Durant isn’t happy with the message. He blasted the fan via Twitter on Monday. Take a look.

Imagine TOURE knowing what’s best for professional basketball https://t.co/nfLpEFBet8 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 21, 2021

The sentiment that certain teams playing in an NBA Finals is bad for ratings may be true, but who cares? Fans grow tired of watching the same teams compete for championships. Just take college football, for example.

Year after year, the same teams have competed in the College Football Playoff. What’s been the result? Poor ratings. And now playoff expansion is on the way.

Sure, a Bucks-Suns or Hawks-Clippers or any of the possible NBA Finals match-ups aren’t very enticing. But basketball fans will still watch. And it’s always fun to see actual parity in sports.

Kevin Durant isn’t happy with how his season came to an end. But he clearly doesn’t believe the Nets being out of the postseason is a bad thing for the NBA.