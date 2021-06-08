On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets decimated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Despite James Harden sitting on the bench with a hamstring injury, the Nets cruised to a 125-86 victory. With the win, Brooklyn took a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Milwaukee.

Following the game, Kevin Durant, who had a game-high 32 points, spoke with a reporter. During the short post-game interview, Durant received a question he wasn’t necessarily thrilled with.

The reporter asked Durant about his return from a devastating Achilles injury that saw him miss an entire season. After being asked if he ever thought he could be this good again, Durant was baffled.

“Is that a real question?” he asked.

"Is that a real question? Of course I did!" – KD pic.twitter.com/8scgBITrYz — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 8, 2021

To be fair, there have been players who have struggled to return from torn Achilles injuries in the past. The reporter isn’t pulling that question out of left field.

However, there’s a reason Durant is an elite athlete who is one of the best basketball players of all time. He believes in himself and his ability and has put in the time to be one of the most lethal scorers in league history.

Of course he thought he was going to get back to his old self and dominate once again.