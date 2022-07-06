Look: Kevin Durant Reacts To Chet Holmgren's NBA Summer League Debut

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren put the NBA world on notice with his performance in his Summer League debut. He finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

Holmgren played so well in his Summer League debut that Nets star Kevin Durant congratulated him on Twitter.

"I see u cookin 7," Durant tweeted at Holmgren. "First day on the job was a success, love the kicks."

It's not a surprise to see that Durant complimented Holmgren on his choice of sneakers. The Gonzaga product was sporting the Nike KD 15s.

Holmgren's six blocks on Tuesday night set a Summer League record. While that sounds great, it turns out he's not satisfied just yet.

"Only six? That's the record? Oh, well I'm coming to break it again," Holmgren told reporters following the win over the Jazz.

The Thunder will be back in action this Wednesday evening against the Grizzlies.