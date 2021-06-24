Look: Kevin Durant Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Comment

Earlier today, NBA legend Scottie Pippen made some interesting comments comparing LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The latter carried the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks, but missed a last-second shot to keep the Nets’ season alive. After losing that Game 7, Pippen made it clear Kevin Durant isn’t on LeBron’s level.

“KD, as great as his offense was, it turned out to be his worst enemy because he didn’t know how to play team basketball,” he said. “He kept trying to go punch for punch. Have you ever seen LeBron take a shot like that? He ain’t gonna take that shot. He’s gonna be smarter. He’s gonna force a double.”

“That’s what KD wasn’t able to do. KD can score better than LeBron, but has he surpassed LeBron? Nah. He tried to beat Milwaukee instead of utilizing his team, you see what I’m saying? LeBron would’ve figured out how to beat them and wouldn’t have been exhausted and he may not have taken thee last shot. LeBron ain’t KD, and KD ain’t LeBron.”

Well, Durant saw Pippen’s comments and decided to fire back.

“Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??” Durant said on Twitter.

It’s clear there’s no love lost between these two today.