Look: Kevin Durant’s Response To Former Celtic Is Going Viral

When it comes to the argument that Kyrie Irving “disrespected” the Boston Celtics‘ logo the other night, Kevin Durant is having none of it.

Following the Nets’ 141-126 win in Boston Sunday night, Irving was hit with a water bottle thrown by a 21-year-old Celtics fan. After the game, former Celtics great Kevin Garnett tried to say Irving was partially responsible for what happened.

“So nobody going to say anything about Kyrie stomping Lucky?” Garnett wrote on Instagram. “We just gonna act like we didn’t see that..tf going on?”

Well, you can add Garnett’s former teammate Glen “Big Baby” Davis to the list of people who felt Irving was out of line. Davis said so on Instagram, claiming that by stepping on the leprechaun logo, Irving had “stepped on everybody that played for that team.”

Let’s just say Durant disagrees, as he made clear in his response to Davis, which you can see below.

Kevin Durant and Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis were going at it on IG after Kevin Garnett’s comments about Kyrie Irving stepping on the Celtics logo. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pn6C4uQcUX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2021

We have to admit we don’t always understand Durant’s combativeness on social media, but this is one instance in which we agree with the star scorer.

Taking what Irving did that personally and thinking it somehow makes him culpable in what happened to him is just foolish.