Look: Kevin Durant Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Given that they play different sports, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown don’t exactly cross paths often. But that doesn’t mean that the NBA champion doesn’t have some strong feelings about the Bucs receiver.

Durant has apparently been watching today’s Bucs-Panthers game, where Brown has seven catches for 67 yards already. While watching, he took to Twitter and gave his thoughts on Brown.

The Nets star said that Brown has had “a legendary career” despite being a sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He declared that Brown deserves a gold jacket (and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame).

“Antonio Brown has had a legendary career as a 6th round pick. Gold jacket that man,” Durant wrote.

There are a lot of people out there who completely agree with Kevin Durant. Despite off-the-field problems putting a damper on his NFL career over the past few years, he still has an incredible resume.

Antonio Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He has led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns from his years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the last three years have taken a lot of the luster off of Brown’s otherwise sterling career. He’s played just 14 games over the past three years for a variety of reasons and has under 1,000 yards in that span.

When Brown retires, it will be very interesting to see how long he has to wait for Hall of Fame consideration.

