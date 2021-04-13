The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe Are Feuding Today

Kevin Durant speaks to the media during Nets Media Day.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

It’s not unusual to see Kevin Durant feuding with someone online. Today, the NBA superstar is duking it out with FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe.

If we’re being honest, KD has a legit beef here. During yesterday’s edition of “Undisputed,” Sharpe attributed a fake quote to Durant about him arguing that he is better than LeBron James since he beat him head-to-head in the NBA Finals twice.

“Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again,” Durant tweeted. “When did I say this @ShannonSharpe?”

After Durant’s tweet, Sharpe responded to NBA podcaster Ku Khalil for mocking him for falling for a made-up quote, but did not address KD himself.

Naturally, Durant couldn’t let that slide.

From there, things got more contentious between the Hall of Fame tight end-turned-host and the future Hall of Fame forward.

Got all that? Anyway, this situation ended (for now, at least) with Sharpe apparently blocking Durant on Twitter.

This entire back-and-forth is simultaneously not that big of a deal but also an embodiment of everything that’s wrong with social media, sports media and humanity in general these days.

We’ll see if these two get back into it later or if the issue has been squashed.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.