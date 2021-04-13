Look: Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe Are Feuding Today

It’s not unusual to see Kevin Durant feuding with someone online. Today, the NBA superstar is duking it out with FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe.

If we’re being honest, KD has a legit beef here. During yesterday’s edition of “Undisputed,” Sharpe attributed a fake quote to Durant about him arguing that he is better than LeBron James since he beat him head-to-head in the NBA Finals twice.

“Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again,” Durant tweeted. “When did I say this @ShannonSharpe?”

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

After Durant’s tweet, Sharpe responded to NBA podcaster Ku Khalil for mocking him for falling for a made-up quote, but did not address KD himself.

Naturally, Durant couldn’t let that slide.

Ole Shannon refuses to respond to me. Yo Shannon why are u using your platform to push fake quotes about me??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

From there, things got more contentious between the Hall of Fame tight end-turned-host and the future Hall of Fame forward.

KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media. Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media. 👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/60CGNzMRg9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

We can talk in front of everybody, it ain’t that serious Shannon, u go on tv in front of everybody pushing fake shit but now u wanna talk in private??? Why u lying on tv Shannon??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

KD, enjoy your day. Stay healthy and finish the season off strong. ✌🏾 https://t.co/XT0zIo1urf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

Got all that? Anyway, this situation ended (for now, at least) with Sharpe apparently blocking Durant on Twitter.

This entire back-and-forth is simultaneously not that big of a deal but also an embodiment of everything that’s wrong with social media, sports media and humanity in general these days.

We’ll see if these two get back into it later or if the issue has been squashed.