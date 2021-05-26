Look: Kevin Durant Suffers Nasty Court Burn vs. Celtics

On Tuesday night, the NBA playoffs continued with an Eastern Conference showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Nets found victory in Game 1 with a 104-93 contest that was closer than the final score indicated. While Boston performed admirably in the first game, Game 2 is a completely different story thus far.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 40-26 lead after the first quarter of play. Another 12 minutes later and the Nets extended that lead to 24 points at the half – taking a 71-47 advantage into halftime.

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Nets tonight. Star forward Kevin Durant has been banged up through the first two games and came away with yet another bruise tonight.

He hit the court hard in the first half and suffered a nasty court burn.

Check it out.

KD might feel that in the morning 😩 pic.twitter.com/5yj9rjDPg0 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 26, 2021

Of course, Durant didn’t let that stop him as he added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in just the first half.

It’s Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, though, that is the star of the show so far tonight. He racked up 22 points and set a franchise record of most three-pointers made in the first half of a playoff game with six.

The Nets are in prime position to come away with another win and take a 2-0 advantage in the series.