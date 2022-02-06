Look: Kevin Durant’s Mom Is Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith

The Brooklyn Nets suffered yet another big loss yesterday as the team continues to struggle in the absence of Kevin Durant. All the while, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been highly critical of the two-time Finals MVP – much to the distaste of KD’s mother.

Early this morning, Wanda “Mama” Durant took to Twitter and admonished Stephen A. for his comments on KD’s legacy. Last week Stephen A. asserted that if KD fails to win a title in Brooklyn, he’ll be remembered as “the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, (rather) than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP.”

Wanda Durant took exception to that statement and let the ESPN analyst have it. She criticized Stephen A. for limited-thinking-negative-narrative-baiting-comments. She also admonished the people who listen to him for putting up with his “foolishness.”

[Stephen A. Smith] you at it again with your limited-thinking-negative-narrative-baiting-comments; when will you show up better? More importantly, when will we grow tired of this foolishness?

There’s little denying that Kevin Durant’s stint in Brooklyn has been a disappointing one. He effectively took a redshirt year in Brooklyn just to recover from a severe Achilles injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Upon actually beginning to play for the Nets, he missed about half of the 2020-21 season. They made the playoffs as a high seed anyway, but lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Now in his third year with the Nets, Durant has played just 71 games and is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

If Kevin Durant fails in Brooklyn, it’s much more likely to be a result of his body breaking down than any decisions on who he wanted his teammates to be. Both Stephen A. Smith and Wanda Durant should understand that.