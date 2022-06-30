Look: Kevin Durant's Old Comment On Devin Booker Going Viral

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Kevin Durant of USA is seen during the Group A basketball match between USA and France within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Moments after Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade, it was reported that the Phoenix Suns are one of his "preferred" landing spots.

From the outside looking in, Phoenix makes so much sense for Durant. It already has a roster that's ready to win a championship right now.

It also helps that Durant has a lot of appreciation for Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. A few months ago, he raved about Booker's game while on The Old Man and the Three podcast.

"I just think he [Booker] has really mastered who he is right now," Durant said. "He figured it out - how to play at an elite level but still win. He was always scoring the ball, but he knows how to win."

This isn't the only time Durant has spoken highly of Booker. In 2018, he revealed that he wanted the Oklahoma City Thunder to draft the sharpshooter.

"We called Devin Booker," Durant told Bill Simmons. "We wanted Devin Booker in OKC. I wanted him."

Even though Durant is interested in joining the Suns, that doesn't guarantee he'll end up in the desert.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Brooklyn plans to move Durant wherever it can get the best possible deal.

Durant has four years remaining on his current contract.