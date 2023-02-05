Look: Kyrie Irving Is Reportedly Considering 'Nuclear' Option

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade ahead of Thursday's leaguewide deadline.

Irving did not play in Brooklyn's win over Washington last night due to "calf soreness," and it seems unlikely he would play in either of the Nets' games before Thursday. After that, however, is where things get tricky.

If the Nets don't find a way to move Irving, it's possible that the eight-time All-Star simply won't play for the team the rest of the season, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

"Kyrie Irving has not decided yet whether he will suit up for the #Nets again and play or sit out the rest of the season if not moved by Thursday's trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the situation. But it is a nuclear option they say is being discussed," said Lewis.

Irving's mercurial tenure in Brooklyn has been well-chronicled. His play on the court this year has been sensational, but clearly the franchise can't depend on him.

The Clippers, Lakers, Suns and Mavericks are among the teams reportedly pursuing Irving before the trade deadline, which is 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 9.

It should be an interesting few days for the Nets.