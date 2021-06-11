On Thursday night the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their playoff series.

Milwaukee was in desperate need of a win and the Bucks stormed out of the gate Thursday night, taking a 30-11 lead after the first quarter. All 30 of Milwaukee’s points came from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Brooklyn fought back in the second quarter and cut Milwaukee’s lead to just three points at halftime. Early in the second half tempers flared as P.J. Tucker and Kevin Durant went face-to-face.

Tucker and Durant have been going back and forth all series and it finally boiled over. However, it wasn’t Tucker nor Durant who stole the headlines during their scuffle on Thursday night.

No, that belonged to a security guard. The security guard raced into the middle of the fracas to try to separate players.

Check it out.

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

Generally when there is a confrontation like this on the court, players from both teams and thee referees eventually police themselves. Every now and then assistant coaches are needed to break up a potential fight as well.

However, it’s extremely rare to see a security race onto the court to try and separate the players. Thankfully there was no further harm done – like most confrontations in the NBA.

Milwaukee desperately needs a win tonight to have any chance of staying in the series.