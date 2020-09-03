Magic Johnson Reacts To The Nets Hiring Steve Nash

Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets – Magic Johnson couldn’t be happier for the two-time NBA MVP.

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world Thursday morning following the announcement of their latest coaching hire. Nash is the new head coach of the Nets. The former NBA point guard doesn’t have any on-court NBA coaching experience. But Brooklyn’s clearly confident he’s the right man for the job.

Magic is thrilled for Nash as he begins his coaching career. He believes Nash will be the perfect coach for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Congratulations to my friend and NBA Hall of Famer @SteveNash on being named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets! As a player, Steve was a coach on the floor so this position is a natural fit for him and the players. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2020

According to Magic, Nash spent time working out with Durant at the Lakers’ facility last year. That chemistry could pay major dividends for the Nets this upcoming season.

“Last year Steve Nash was working with Kevin Durant at the Lakers facility and I could see that they had a really good working relationship,” Magic wrote on Twitter. “With Steve’s basketball IQ, he really knows what it takes for players to go to the next level.”

Steve Nash’s toughest task as the Nets head coach will be managing two superstars – in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – who are each known to spark drama within an organization.

If Nash can work his way around the drama, the Nets should be an NBA Championship contender next season.

The other challenge for Nash will be creating an offense for his two superstars, both of which are iso-scorers. There’s no doubt Nash has plenty of work to do ahead of the 2020-21 season.