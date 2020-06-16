Former NBA Veteran Shares What He’s Heard About Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is reportedly among a group of NBA players who are uninterested in heading to Orlando, Florida to resume the 2019-20 season.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard, who is currently injured, reportedly said he is willing to “give up everything” for social reform. Irving and at least a couple of other players reportedly believe now is not the time for basketball.

Former NBA veteran Matt Barnes, who co-hosts a podcast with Stephen Jackson, shared what he’s heard about Irving on his latest show.

“Kyrie needs to quit bulls—-ing,” Barnes said. “Kyrie wanted to go to Orlando to support his team, they didn’t let him. So then he flipped the script, talking about I’m gonna give up everything. Bro, you can give up everything and go do the Maya Moore s–t if you really want to. But at the same time, sitting out without a cause or a purpose defeats the purpose.”

Matt Barnes speaking the truth per usual. I highly suggest checking out the full IGTV post with Stak on Matts profile… pic.twitter.com/rjLz6qfQwc — BasketballZack (@ZackbkHoops) June 15, 2020

Irving is currently injured and he’s not expected to be able to play the rest of the season. Barnes is far from the only former NBA player criticizing him, too.

Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins had a harsh message for Irving.

“He’s not a powerful voice; he’s a popular voice,” Perkins said of Irving on The DA Show. “There’s a difference between being powerful and popular. Powerful, you’re actually moving the needle. No one is listening to Kyrie. The NBA is going to continue. All he’s doing is causing unnecessary drama between the NBA brothers that we don’t need right now. Him lashing out is just making news and making a whole bunch of noise for nothing because the NBA season is going to happen. LeBron James wants to play. Chris Paul wants to play. Russell Westbrook wants to play. Anthony Davis, Giannis – when they first voted for the NBA to come back, the vote was 28-0. Everybody wants to play.”

The NBA is currently aiming for late July for its 2019-20 restart.