New York City Mayor Has Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been making headlines this week due to his vaccination status. With the 2021-22 season just around the corner, he’s in jeopardy of missing games at Barclays Center because of New York City’s vaccine mandate.

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on Irving’s situation. As you’d expect, he wants Irving to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I really want to see Kyrie get vaccinated, I want to see the whole team stay healthy and safe this whole season,” de Blasio said. “We have a chance to win the championship for Brooklyn. It’s staring us in the face, let’s go get it. It’s an amazing, amazing team. I want everyone [to be] safe and healthy. It’ll be a great moment for Brooklyn when they win that championship.”

De Blasio added that he remains a fan of Irving, but would like to see him get the team to a 100 percent vaccination rate.

Irving faced several questions about his vaccination status for Brooklyn’s media day. He asked reporters to respect his privacy at this time.

“Again, I would like to keep all that private,” Irving said. “Please just respect my privacy. Like, at all the questions kind of leading into what’s happening, you know, just, please, everything will be released at a new date, once we get this cleared up. But as of right now, just please respect my privacy regarding anything on home games, what’s happening, vaccination. Please.”

Under the NBA’s current policy, Irving would lose over $400,000 for each game he misses. Of course, that’s if he remains unvaccinated.