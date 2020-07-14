New Nets Signee Michael Beasley Leaves NBA Bubble After Positive COVID-19 Test

Michael Beasley was set to join the Brooklyn Nets, a team particularly ravaged by injury and positive COVID-19 tests. Now, he has to leave the bubble after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Kevin Durant, who signed with the team during the offseason, has been out all year with injury. He was also one of the first players in the NBA to test positive for the virus. Three of the team’s most important players this year—Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince—have contracted the virus ahead of the NBA restart and are not with the team. As a result, the Nets have scrambled to sign players, putting together something of a MASH unit to try and hold on to a playoff spot.

Beasley, the former No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, was supposed to be a part of that group. He was at the NBA bubble in Orlando, but has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He is reportedly the eighth Brooklyn Net to test positive at some point since the outbreak, three of whom have not been named.

As a result, he’s heading home as he recovers from the virus. According to an ESPN report by Malika Andrews and Tim Bontemps, it is unclear if he’ll be an option for the team moving forward, if he gets over the virus and passes the necessary tests.

New ESPN story with @malika_andrews: Nets forward Michael Beasley has left the NBA's bubble inside Disney World. https://t.co/buPSTBoIu2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 14, 2020

Last week, general manager Sean Marks told the media that Michael Beasley had arrived at the Disney facility, and would have to pass six straight days of COVID-19 tests before joining the team. It doesn’t sound like he was successful.

In recent weeks, the Nets have signed former Miami Heat player Tyler Johnson, 40-year old scoring guard Jamal Crawful, rookie center Donta Hall, and former New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas to help fill out the roster.

The Nets are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference at 30-34, six games ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards, who have their own significant roster issues entering the NBA restart. The top eight teams in each conference will make the NBA Playoffs, as usual, though if the ninth-place team is within four games of eighth place, those two will face off in a short series, where the eighth seed needs to win one game, and the ninth-seed two games, to advance.

The NBA will resume games on July 30.

[ESPN]